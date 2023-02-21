Northampton Town Council has pleaded with West Northamptonshire Council to stop the town centre car parking proposals from going ahead.

The decision is set to be made on whether the parking charges will increase on Wednesday (February 22) at a full council meeting at the Guildhall from 5pm.

Currently in council-owned town centre car parks, all-day on Sunday is free, the first two hours on a Saturday are free, and on weekdays and beyond two hours on a Saturday each hour costs £1.

The initial proposals would have seen free weekend town centre parking scrapped completely and all parking, whether that be in the week or at the weekend, priced at £1.10 an hour – seeing an increase of 10 pence per hour.

However, at a cabinet meeting last Monday (February 13), an amendment was made to the proposal – after the council’s public consultation into their budget proposals received in excess of 3,000 responses, most of which were expressing opposition to the car parking plans.

Though the proposal for weekday costs to be increased to £1.10 per hour remained the same, the first two hours on Saturdays and Sundays were amended to be free and there will be a flat-rate of £2.20 for anyone staying longer than two hours on weekends in council-owned town centre car parks.

Northampton Town Council has unanimously agreed to ask West Northamptonshire Council to reconsider the proposal to introduce a charge for those wishing to park in the town on a Sunday.

Councillor Jane Birch, pictured, proposed the motion.

The Town Council welcomed WNC’s decision to retain two free hours on a Saturday, but believe “now is not the time to introduce a Sunday charge”.

It was also discussed that it is free to park in the other three major areas in West Northamptonshire – Daventry, Brackley and Towcester – meaning Northampton is “at a disadvantage”.

The Town Council has asked WNC to look at “harmonising parking charges across the authority”.

Councillor Jane Birch, chair of the community services committee and representative for the Labour Party in the Trinity ward, proposed the motion and said: “Introducing a parking charge on a Sunday when the town is still feeling the economic effects of the pandemic, and about to embark on major works on the Market Square and Abington Street, is counterproductive and will severely impact town centre businesses.

“Both the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and local retailers have told us what impact these new charges could have on their businesses.

“Rather than introducing parking charges, we should work together on making Northampton even more attractive to shoppers and tourists.”

The Town Council has written to WNC asking them to reconsider the Sunday charge, request they look at harmonising the charges across West Northamptonshire, and consider introducing free Saturday parking to coincide with events held in the town centre.

Taking to social media to express support for the Town Council, Northampton Town Centre BID said: “Good to see Northampton Town Council adding further weight to the campaign. So important we are working together on this for the good of the town.”