Northampton Town Community Trust donate sports clothing to local refugees

Over 90 items of clothing from socks, jackets, t shirts, tops, trousers, and trainers through their second life scheme have been donated to refugees taking part in the ‘Football Welcomes All’ project which runs weekly in Crick, Northamptonshire.

The project targets service users who have been placed in Crick as temporary accommodation.

Using the brand of the football club and the universal appeal of football itself provides a range of healthy, constructive activities on a weekly basis.

These activities include football coaching, educational and personal development sessions tailored around the needs of the young people, helping to break down barriers and support integration into the local community.

Decathlon Northampton recently announced their official partnership with the Northampton Town Community Trust. The partnership aims to make sport more attainable to local communities, contribute to the sustainability movement and help create a happier and healthier Northamptonshire.

Back in January the Community Trust were joined by Cobblers player Ryan Haynes in support of Decathlon’s fundraising effort for mental wellbeing & Red January.

Filip Kubowicz - Second Life Supply, Workshop & Customer Leader said "Being a part of the sustainability initiative such as Decathlon's Second Life where we help reduce the number of products sent to landfill and instead help them find a new home for less is incredibly satisfying. However, being able to turn our passion of refurbishing the sports gear into having a positive impact in one's life, even more so locally, is a truly rewarding experience. Decathlon's purpose is to be useful to people so teaming up with a brilliant Northampton Town Community Trust on the refugee support was an easy decision and we at Second Life are delighted to be of a little help to bring sport into someone's life."

Hina Shafi – Inclusion Lead at NTFC Community Trust added: “We are grateful for Decathlon's donation. As winter is just around the corner, we were able to give the service users coats, shoes, and warming packs. We've been running these football sessions for more than five months and have seen first hand how little these individuals have; nevertheless, working with organisations that are really interested in change allows us to collaborate and offer more support."

For more information about the project please email [email protected]