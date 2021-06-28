Northampton town centre free parking for frontline workers to end THIS WEEK

Frontline workers will be fined if they continue to use their parking permit after Thursday.

Frontline workers in Northampton will no longer be able to park in council-run spots for free from later this week.

The Government Parking Pass was put in place as an emergency measure allowing NHS staff and health and social care staff to park in council operated car parks and on-street bays for free during the pandemic

However, in Northampton, the scheme will end this week and permits will not be accepted from Thursday (July 1) due to an expected 'further increase in mobility'.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s cabinet member responsible for highways and transport, said: “The Parking Pass was intended for temporary use during the Covid-19 emergency response period which has proven to be longer than anticipated.

“With the full easing of lockdown restrictions anticipated for next month a further increase in mobility is expected to result in an increase in demand for parking at many locations.

“It is therefore no longer possible to allow unregulated free parking in all on and off-street parking.

“West Northamptonshire Council already operates a Health Worker Parking Permit and details of this are available on our website.”

The Government Parking Pass will no longer be accepted from Thursday (July 1) and if seen, a Penalty Charge Notice will be issued.

NHS staff continue to be eligible for free parking in hospital car parks and funding for this has been provided to NHS Trusts by the government.