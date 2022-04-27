More Northampton buses will be using stops in the Drapery from next week nearly two years after being shifted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillors created new stops in Mercers Row in 2020 after concerns over the number of people queuing while social distancing rules were in force.

Operator Stagecoach says its routes 11, 11A and X6 will use Bay 18, outside Barclays Bank, from Sunday (May 1) and will no longer serve Mercers Row.

Timings will be unaffected by the move, which will also be good news for regular worshippers at nearby All Saints' Church.

The rector, Father Oliver Coss, tweeted: “When Covid forced the relocation of bus stops in Northampton, it meant the taxi rank on Mercers Row was extended over the disabled access to All Saints.