Northampton tin collector honoured by air ambulance charity after two decades of dedication

A Northampton tin collector is being recognised by an air ambulance charity after dedicating two decades to volunteering.

Ken Percy from Duston has been volunteering for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance’s (WNAA) charity since 2002 and has raised more than £130,000.

The 83-year-old has now been recognised for his hard work as the charity celebrates Volunteers’ Week (1-7 June) by saying ‘thank you’.

Ken with his wife Mary.

Ken said: “The reason I started volunteering with the local air ambulance with my wife Mary, was when I had a back injury at work in the early 2000s. My GP was talking about the new charity starting up, and this struck a chord with me.

“My GP asked whether I’d be interested in volunteering with the charity, I very much was, and started from day one in 2002, and the rest is history.”

Since Ken began volunteering for the charity, he has brought in a huge £139,329.17 for the

lifesaving service through community tin collections.

Ken added: “I’ve enjoyed volunteering with the charity for 20 years now. I like helping people, raising the money to help people get quicker treatment, and getting to the hospital faster than a land ambulance.

“I like dealing with the public and helping crews on events, and I particularly like events with the aircraft as it still fascinates me to this day.”

Ken - along with all the charity’s volunteers - will be celebrated and thanked by the charity during this year’s Volunteers’ Week which also coincides with the charity’s celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He will be presented with a platinum award for his long service and will be invited to the charity café tea parties and receive a special Jubilee mug- to mark the regal milestone.

Head of volunteering for the charity Sue Haslett said: “Our volunteers help in a variety of

different ways across the charity, whether they’re raising funds out in the community, supporting in our offices or warehouse, delivering projects, or helping in our shops - every hour that they give makes a difference.

“We couldn’t operate without them, and I’d like to say a big thank you to Ken for his incredible dedication.”