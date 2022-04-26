Northampton theatre awarded £10,000 funding for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A Northampton theatre group has been given £10,000 to tour with a comedy show for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Community theatre group, Masque Theatre, was awarded the money from the Art Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund by Northampton Community Foundation.

Director at Masque Theatre, Tamsyn Payne, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding, which is allowing us to create a really unique and fun piece of theatre.”

Masque Theatre's cast in rehearsal.

The theatre group is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year and is teaming up with professional theatre makers to create a one act comedy celebration of Northampton’s murky past with mentoring from Spymonkey’s Toby Park and support from the Royal & Derngate theatre.

Masque Theatre will tour to three locations across Northampton - including Delapre Abbey at The Big Lunch on Sunday, June 5.

Ms Payne continued: “We’re especially pleased that we’ll be able to take the show across Northampton, and bring theatre to those who might not otherwise get to experience it.”

The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will ensure that thousands of communities across England will have the opportunity to take part in creative events in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

Chief executive at Arts Council England, Darren Henley, said: “This June, we’ll see communities across England coming together to celebrate a historic milestone for this country.

“I’m excited to see these projects brought to life in villages, towns and cities across the country as our wonderfully creative communities celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The funding was made possible by National Lottery players and has been administered by 44 UK Community Foundations on behalf of the Arts Council to support a huge range of projects.

CEO of UK Community Foundations, Rosemary Macdonald, added: “For community foundations, people and places are the priority and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a unique opportunity for people to get together and celebrate in their communities.