Northampton tea room, seen as ‘extended living room of the community’, celebrates six years open

A Northampton tea room, which is considered the “extended living room of the community”, has celebrated six years open this month.

Number 50 Tea Room, in Main Road, Duston, was first opened in 2017 when the owner had not long had a baby and found joy in going for coffee and cake.

When the tea room went up for sale, Jodie Roberts, from Wootton, saw it as the perfect opportunity to try something new and has not looked back since.

Number 50 Tea Room is now an important part of the Duston community.

Talking about the business going from strength to strength and overcoming difficult times over the past six years, Jodie said: “I’m overjoyed. I took a risk I never knew was going to work out and it’s a massive achievement.”

Jodie took to Facebook to thank her staff members and customers for their continued support, and she admitted she sold herself a dream to begin with – when she ran the place by herself alongside balancing family life as a mother.

This was the case until a regular customer, Sarah Cronin, joined Jodie as an employee and is now the manager.

Sarah, who became a staff member six months after the tea room opened, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been six years and we’ve become such a big part of the Duston community.

The tea room prides itself on welcoming anyone in, and is considered the "extended living room of the community".

“We pride ourselves on the fact that anyone and everyone is welcome.”

Sarah shared the regulars have their own cups, which makes them feel special, and mentioned a loyal customer called Roy who sees the tea room as a “massive part of his life”.

A year-and-half ago Jodie set up a new venue in Wootton, called Number 50 Coffee Lounge.

Though she is no longer a regular face in the tea room, she says it “still has her heart” and she loves going back when she is needed.

“The wonderful staff – Sarah, Jody, Gail and Emma – have made the tea room into a wonderful place,” said Jodie. “The relationships they have with the customers are just amazing and I am so proud of what they have achieved.”

During the festive period, six of the tea room’s customers were given bags of goodies to thank them – and the "extended family” they have created has all been looking out for one of the regulars currently in hospital.

A group of 18 of them even went out for dinner at Christmas time.

Sarah said: “Our customers have become friends and they meet up at the same time each week.

“Without the tea room, they would be lost and this provides them a safe space in the community – particularly for those who may be lonely otherwise.”

Looking to the future of the tea room, Jodie and Sarah both hope to continue offering the same “high level service and welcome everyone in”.

“Everyone is happy with the way things are, so we’ll continue,” said Jodie.

