Northampton swimming school owner catches up with her first Water Babies after 15 years of teaching

A swimming school that has taught hundreds of Northampton babies to take their first dip is celebrating 15 years of work by catching up with its very first customers.

In November 2004, mum Tamsin Brewis held her first lessons at a Northampton pool for the launch of her swimming school Water Babies Bucks and Beds.

After her first swimming lessons as a baby in Northampton, Naeve is now a successful county league swimmer.

Since those first lessons, the business now teaches at 24 pools across four counties and have taught hundreds of babies and toddlers to swim.

Now, to celebrate 15 years of business Tamsin has caught up with some of her very first water babies to see where her lessons have taken them.

They include Naeve Pountney, 15, who used to swim with Tamsin in Milton Keynes, and is now a dedicated and successful competitive swimmer, with a number of national accolades to her name.

She said: "I might be 10 years too old for Water Babies lessons, but the lessons made a lasting impression on my life.

Jacob Hull learnt how to swim with Water Babies and is now an avid sportsman.

"I've made the Irish National Championship twice and this year I won bronze in the 100m backstroke.

"I'm still a water baby, through and through."

Water Babies teaches new-borns, toddlers and pre-schoolers to swim and work out of four different counties.

Meanwhile, Annie Hull and her three children, who learnt to swim in Northampton with Tamsin, have grown to be avid sports enthusiasts.

Eldest son Jacob, 14, said: "Water Babies has definitely left a lasting impression on me – I even carried on with my swimming for years after Water Babies, competing at county level.

"I don’t get to swim much anymore but that’s because I’m busy doing loads of other sports.

"One thing that has really stayed with me is the confidence in my abilities, and that’s not just on the field, but during my time at school too.”

Tamsin said: "I'm very proud to have helped nurture and develop such talented and determined young adults.

"It's lovely to hear how they've been getting on since their days of swimming with me.

"We're really looking forward to celebrating such a momentous anniversary next month and hope to see some familiar faces at our birthday party.

"I don't know where the last 15 years have gone but I can honestly say that I've enjoyed every minute."