A Northampton-based charity wants to raise awareness of the “non-judgemental” space it offers, which tackles the stigma associated with substance misuse and the recovery process.

Bridge Substance Misuse Programme, located in Gold Street, provides support to people who want to reduce or abstain from drug and alcohol use.

September is International Recovery Month and to mark the month drawing to a close, Bridge today (September 27) hosted an event to celebrate their member’s success stories.

Bridge held a recovery event earlier in the year, bringing people from all over Northamptonshire together.

The charity was first launched in 2005 and the current service director, Stephen Carroll, took on his role in 2021 having been involved in the charity since 2012.

When asked just how beneficial the service has been, and the positive impact it has had on people’s lives, Stephen said: “During Covid in particular, we were the service that remained open when everywhere was closed.”

The charity put restrictions in place so individuals could continue getting the support they needed – whether that was through online groups or in-person appointments when the guidance allowed.

Stephen says the service has become “busier” since the pandemic and people have expressed their gratitude that they continued to offer support when others did not.

The charity also runs a weekly football group in collaboration with Northampton Town in the Community.

An important part of Bridge is the mentoring programme, in which they recruit, train and supervise volunteers who have experienced drug or alcohol problems – or have been in close contact with someone who has.

They believe those with lived experience have a role to play in helping others, and that their understanding should not be wasted when it could be helpful in someone else’s recovery.

“We are a lived experience service,” said Stephen. “We call our service users members as it is a non-clinical service. It’s more of a health club.

“People understand it better when they have been through it, and peer-to-peer is really valuable.”

Bridge also has a programme of physical and other activities available to members, as well as offering support with education, employment, finances, health and housing.

The aim is to provide practical support to tackle what has negatively impacted their lives and driven them to these habits.

Today’s event was held at Bridge’s building in Gold Street and brought lots of people together.

Stephen believes it is important for members to know recovery requires hard work, but they will support them every step of the way.

“It is important to build self-esteem and confidence,” he added.

Not only was there a performance from Billy Lockett at the event, but the team has spent the month making videos of their members who have made positive steps to recovery – and these were shown.

Stephen said: “Seeing people doing well has a knock on effect on others trying to achieve the same thing.

“There’s been a big push on all the substance misuse charities in the county, as people often aren’t aware of the support out there because of the stigma attached to it.”

Stephen wants people to know that Bridge provides a “non-judgemental setting” where everyone wants and encourages the members to do well.

Described as a “friendly and welcoming” environment, those utilising the service can either self-refer or be referred by someone else.