Northampton student to complete cycling challenge for charity where she has landed new job
Amy and her lecturer will cycle 103 miles in one day
A student at the University of Northampton who has landed charity job is getting on her bike to support her new employer.
Amy Edwins – from Leighton Buzzard – is a third year student of the university’s childhood and youth degree.
Following a 10-week placement with Thames Valley Partnership (TVP), Amy has accepted a role in the organisation’s restorative justice programme.
TVP supports and advocates for adults, young people and families following incidences of crime.
Amy said: “While studying at the University of Northampton, I developed a passion for working with young people who are either perpetrators, victims of crime or affected by crime.
“Restorative justice has real benefits for pupils involved with conflict and helps avoid, for instance, the need for school exclusions.
“It’s great to be able to put into everyday practice the sort of things I learned during my lectures and my placement at TVP, as well as my other placements over the three years of my degree.”
As a way of saying thank you to TVP, Amy and Dr Nicola Preston – Senior Lecturer in Special Educational Needs and Inclusion at the university – are taking part in an awareness-raising cycle ride at Waterside.
They are hoping to cycle 103 miles on Friday April 22 on an exercise bike at Waterside campus.
This is to match the highest daily distance that will be covered by TVP’s CEO Nikki Ross who is taking part in an actual cycle trek between John O’Groats to Land’s End.