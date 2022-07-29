Northampton student selected from 21,000 entries for prestigious art show

A Northampton student’s work has been selected from 21,000 entries and stands a chance of being shown at a prestigious art show.

Keiran Brennan, known as KO, is a 15-year-old student at Cambian School in Kingsthorpe and his art has been selected for the Young Artists’ Summer Show at the Royal Academy of Art London 2022.

Sarah Roberson, KO’s art teacher, said: “We are immensely proud of his work, and this is a huge accolade for Keiran and our school.

“As an artist, I have entered the adult’s competition and never been successful, so to have a student chosen is incredible and a very proud moment for KO, the school and Northampton.”

KO created the colours himself by applying acrylic paint with a brush and sponges and when asked about his artwork, he said: “I mixed this colour as a background, but I liked the glow of it so I left it as it was. It glows by itself.”

Leanne Dodds, Cambian School’s headteacher, said: “We’re remarkably proud of him, and the progress he has made – as well as all the students at our school.

“This has topped off a very successful year and shows despite the challenges someone may face, they can achieve anything if they put their mind to it.”

When Keiran found out that his work had been selected, Leanne says “his mum was more gobsmacked than he was”.

The art, titled ‘Sky Mood’ can be viewed online but in order for it to be featured in the in-person exhibition, it must be voted for in the People’s Choice Award.