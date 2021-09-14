Northampton store supports Oxfam’s ‘hugely important’ Second Hand September

Northampton’s Oxfam Store, in Kingsthorpe, is not only encouraging people to shop second-hand with the charity to protect the planet, but to help beat poverty around the world

The campaign’s main aim is to ‘support people in speaking out and standing up to the climate crisis’ and ‘to create a fairer and greener future for everyone’.

“Second Hand September is hugely important. We need to get our act together and make sure we make the most of every single item,” said Vimal Shah, Oxfam Northampton’s Store Manager.

“Rather than wearing garments just a few times, try to keep wearing them. If people can’t, they should try second-hand stores like us.

“We need to get people in the habit of making use of us. We have items that nobody else has. We’re not a mainstream store where there’s a range of each garment and you won’t be seen wearing the same as someone else.”

Oxfam customers help the charity divert 47 million items of clothing from landfill sites every year – but they know there’s always more work to be done as 95% of textile waste could be reused or recycled, yet so much still goes to waste.

Vimal added: “We want everyone to be individual, and we want people to know they’re making a significant impact by simply buying a £2.99 top or those trousers for £3.99 – whatever it is, you’re saving those items from going to landfill.

“Ideally, we want to reduce the amount of clothing going to landfill to zero, but even if we can half that, we’re on the right track.”

Customers are also being encouraged to donate their pre-loved items.

The Kingsthorpe store has seen an increase in donations, including a ‘fantastic’ range of quality, high-end products from brands like Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss.

Vimal said there is ‘still more work to do’ in capturing the attention of local people and encouraging them to make a difference, but they’re ‘on the right track’ and are ‘pleased to get the conversation going’.

A local group recently approached the store in the hope of working in collaboration to encourage upcycling in the local community. This is currently a work in progress.

Customers can also donate to Oxfam through their corporate partners Marks and Spencers, Joules and soon-to-be Superdry.

They have also recently introduced a new postal donation service, where anyone can order a free donation bag to fill with pre-loved clothes and accessories to post back to Oxfam for free at their nearest Collection+ donation point.

“Let’s get creative in September. Let’s stop throwing things away,” said British-American actress Sienna Miller, ambassador for the campaign.

“There’s so much beauty out there. We just have to go and find it.”