Northampton show home furniture auctioned to help donate care packages for nearly 700 cancer patients

A Northamptonshire house developer has donated the proceeds from a show home furniture sale to a local charity to provide care packages for cancer patients in the area.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes raised over £2,000 for The Lewis Foundation, a Northampton-based charity that hand-delivers gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital. The funding has helped to provide just under 700 care packages to cancer patients across Northamptonshire, Bedford and Milton Keynes.

Co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, Lorraine Lewis, said: “Adults are having to go through cancer treatment alone during this challenging period of social distancing and that’s why it’s more important than ever for us to continue to deliver our free gifts and support packs to patients in hospitals and the community.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for helping us to make a difference in the community.

"It has been a very difficult period for people in hospital, not being able to be supported by their family and friends. Helping us to provide a gift, helps to support people from a distance and let them know they are not alone. The items may be simple but, when in hospital, they make a huge difference to brighten people’s day.”

Items being donated to patients include things such as toiletries, puzzle books and miniature radios, all of which may be difficult for people in hospital to buy themselves.

Lorraine and Lee founded the Lewis Foundation in 2016 after Lee’s mum was hospitalised with cancer. Recognising the fear, upset and loneliness faced by individuals undergoing cancer treatment and their loved ones, they were determined to ensure their charity would make a real difference.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis with Becky Bonnett from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

They sourced donations then packaged and delivered gifts for patients on oncology wards. The Lewis Foundation donated more than 21,000 gifts in 2020 alone.

Like many charities, The Lewis Foundation had to change and adapt in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. Their volunteers now pack gift bags in their own homes and have been working closely with the hospitals on how they can safely deliver these to avoid putting vulnerable people at risk.

The Lewis Foundation received a Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, made The Independent Happy List 2020 Covid Heroes, and was a finalist in Hello Magazine's Hello to Kindness Award.

Managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, Amer Alkhalil, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support The Lewis Foundation and the amazing work they are doing.

“It is important to us, a leading housebuilder, to recognise and support local charities and organisations who help the communities near our developments and The Lewis Foundation really stood out to us as a cause making a big difference.”