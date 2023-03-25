Northampton secondary school to reopen following fatal stabbing of 16-year-old schoolboy
There will be a staggered start to the day, with each year group arriving at a different time
Kingsthorpe College will reopen to all pupils on Monday (March 27), after students were given time off following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old schoolboy Fred Shand.
The school has confirmed it will be open to all year groups, except for Post 16 students who are on an extended reading weekend.
A notice on Kingsthorpe College’s website reads: “There will be a staggered start to the day to allow students to have some time as a year group and in their tutor groups.”
The times each year group should arrive are as follows:
Year 10 - 9.15am
Year 9 - 9.45am
Year 8 - 10am
Year 7 - 10.15am
Year 11 - 10.40am
Since Fred’s passing on Wednesday afternoon (March 22), hundreds of young people have paid floral tributes, left messages and laid Chelsea football shirts at the war memorial on Harborough Road – close to where the incident took place.
Fred has been described as “amazing”, “popular” and “always smiling” by those who have gathered to pay their respects.