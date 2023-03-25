Kingsthorpe College will reopen to all pupils on Monday (March 27), after students were given time off following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old schoolboy Fred Shand.

The school has confirmed it will be open to all year groups, except for Post 16 students who are on an extended reading weekend.

A notice on Kingsthorpe College’s website reads: “There will be a staggered start to the day to allow students to have some time as a year group and in their tutor groups.”

The times each year group should arrive are as follows:

Year 10 - 9.15am

Year 9 - 9.45am

Year 8 - 10am

16-year-old Rohan Shand, known as Fred to family, friends and all who knew him, died following a single stab wound to the chest on Wednesday (March 22).

Year 7 - 10.15am

Year 11 - 10.40am

Since Fred’s passing on Wednesday afternoon (March 22), hundreds of young people have paid floral tributes, left messages and laid Chelsea football shirts at the war memorial on Harborough Road – close to where the incident took place.