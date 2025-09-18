Northampton secondary school moves to reassure parents following concerns over woman-beating teacher
Caroline Chisholm School in Grange Park issued a statement after maths teacher Dominik Masnica, 37, of Platinum Court, Harpole [Harlestone Park housing estate], was sentenced in court.
Over the summer, Masnica was found guilty of three counts of assault by beating. He was fined £380, handed a community order, ordered to pay £114 surcharge and £650 in costs.
Concerns began circulating on social media following the sentencing as to whether Masnica is still working at the school.
In response to this newspaper’s request for comment, CCS principal Chris Bishop said: “From time to time, we become aware of social media posts about the school and its wider community that may cause concern. If you ever have concerns, we encourage parents/carers to share them directly with us so they can be addressed appropriately. Although we will not be able to discuss concerns relating to staff or safeguarding with anyone other than those directly involved, please also be reassured that such issues are always treated as a priority, with utmost care whilst being managed in line with the proper legal, procedural, and safeguarding processes to keep our community safe.”
The school says it also included the reassurance in its most recent monthly newsletter.