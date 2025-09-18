Northampton secondary school moves to reassure parents following concerns over woman-beating teacher

A Northampton secondary school has moved to reassure parents following concerns over a teacher who was recently sentenced for assaulting a woman.

In response to this newspaper’s request for comment, CCS principal Chris Bishop said: “From time to time, we become aware of social media posts about the school and its wider community that may cause concern. If you ever have concerns, we encourage parents/carers to share them directly with us so they can be addressed appropriately. Although we will not be able to discuss concerns relating to staff or safeguarding with anyone other than those directly involved, please also be reassured that such issues are always treated as a priority, with utmost care whilst being managed in line with the proper legal, procedural, and safeguarding processes to keep our community safe.”