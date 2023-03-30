Northampton school's deputy head to take on marathon challenge for food hamper appeal

Stimpson Avenue Academy deputy head Graham Trotter is running the London Landmarks Half Marathon

A deputy headteacher will be taking on a marathon challenge this weekend to raise money for a charity that provides much-needed food parcels to his school.

Graham Trotter, deputy head at Stimpson Avenue Academy in Northampton, will be running 13 miles in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday (April 3) in aid of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

The Northampton-based charity provides many services to the local community, including donating food parcels to Stimpson Avenue Academy every half term for families in need of extra support.

Mr Trotter said: “Running has been something that has come to me later in life. Having gone back into the classroom after many years as Head of Sport, I often missed my time outdoors and I’ve now become a little addicted (my family may say obsessed) to running in new places.

“I've always done this for my own personal goal, but the opportunity to run for such a worthy cause was something I couldn't turn down.”

He added: “I have my racing top at the ready – although our Year 6 pupils have offered to sponsor me if I run dressed like Cinderella”

