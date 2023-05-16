Northampton school is dedicated to teaching students ‘it is okay to make mistakes and move forward’

Following a visit from one of the stars of this year’s The Apprentice on the BBC, a Northampton school has promoted the importance of teaching students it is okay to make mistakes and learn from them.

Simba Rwambiwa, who just missed out on a place in the final five after being fired by Lord Sugar back in March, held a number of talks at The Duston School on Monday (May 15).

From sharing his story of how he has made it in the world of business, to inviting students to test their selling skills, Simba was welcomed into the school with open arms.

BBC Apprentice star Simba Rwambiwa visited The Duston School on Monday (May 15) to share his pearls of wisdom.

The 27-year-old tried to engrain into the students that the challenges and failures they face will shape them into the people they are meant to be.

Simba, who lives in Birmingham, attended Erdington Academy – where Diane Fisher, who is now the careers lead and a business teacher at The Duston School, taught him business studies.

It was Simba’s studies, athletic childhood, and award win during the Young Enterprise scheme he took part in as a teen that have led him to where he is today.

Though he shared that he wanted to be a chef, police officer and lawyer as he grew up, Simba realised business was for him and is now the co-founder of Palmlove Care Services – the business he put forward to Lord Sugar.

Simba missed out on a spot in the final five, and here he is with Karren Brady after being eliminated. Photo: Simba Rwambiwa.

Simba admitted he went through five failed businesses, from clothing to personal training, and says he could not run a successful business today without what he learned from those.

The Apprentice star also opened up about what inspired him to set up his company, which is a premium care home agency devoted to helping individuals have independence in the comfort of their own home.

His mother, who sadly passed away, is who taught him to be bold in everything he does.

Despite having to pay visits to hospitals and care homes to visit her while he was growing up, he never gave up and embraced the challenges and adversities he faced.

The three key pieces of advice Simba left the students with was to learn new skills, that your network is your net worth, and to push yourself outside your comfort zone.

Diane said: “It was brilliant to have Simba visit the school. The students and staff were in awe of him and came away really inspired.

“Speaking of his unsuccessful businesses made the students realise redirection can be a good thing – as failure is a worry for many of them.

“It taught them to learn from their mistakes and move forward.”

Simba invited students to put their selling skills to the test, which brought some out of their shell and pushed them all outside of their comfort zones.

Described as “entertaining”, “informative” and giving them a greater understanding of how to progress with career choices in student feedback, Diane and the staff team were pleased that Simba’s visit encompassed all of The Duston School’s core values – respect, aspiration and resilience.

Principal Sam Strickland said: “The pupils were treated to the inspirational Simba, who promoted them to think hard and deep about pushing themselves beyond their respective comfort zones.

“Simba offered hugely sage, real world advice and he held the attention of our pupils in the palm of his hand.”

“The most important thing for us as a school is teaching the students that it is not a problem when you fail,” said Diane.

“The feedback has already shown that Simba has encouraged the pupils to never give up, by sharing his experiences of trying to start a successful business.

“Another said it made them realise it takes time and hard work to get the job and end goal you want.”

Diane says sessions like these make a “massive difference” to young people, as it was not that long ago when Simba was in their shoes being taught by Diane himself.

“They can achieve anything they want, it is just a case of trying,” said Diane. “There is no magic potion to being successful, as Simba says.

“Hearing this from someone from the outside world opens up different avenues for them.”

Having only recently joined The Duston School, Diane shared their plans to put a new careers programme in place – welcoming local employers, businesses and members of the community to do talks and workshops to “open students’ minds”.

Diane added: “It makes them realise what their learning is for. Everything Simba uses stems from what he learned in school.