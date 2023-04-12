A Northampton school is fundraising for vital bleed kits following the recent fatal stabbing in Kingsthorpe.

After hearing of the death of Fred Shand on March 22, students at Northgate School Arts College wanted to play their part in the community and make a positive contribution.

Three young people from the school were close by at the time of the stabbing in Harborough Road, while they were on their way back from The Beehive – part of the school further along the same road.

Northgate School Arts College wanted to take action in the community, following the fatal stabbing of Fred Shand.

Sheralee Webb, the executive head, said: “One of our pupils was on a bus watching the incident unfold.

“The next day, everyone came into school upset and wanting to talk and write about what had happened.

“They also knew they wanted to do something about it, but were not sure what.”

The students were informed of the charity Off the Streets NN, who are working to eradicate knife crime from the streets.

When they found out about bleed kits – dotted in different locations to assist anyone who has been stabbed before the emergency services arrive – the pupils knew they wanted to fundraise for one at The Beehive.

It is roughly £85 for a bleed bag to be kept inside a location, but it is only available for use when the facility is open.

An additional £500 funds a cabinet for the bleed bag to be kept securely outside a premise so anyone can have access to it 24 hours a day.

After raising more than the initial £85 for the bleed bag following an Easter egg fundraiser, the students decided they wanted to be more ambitious with their target.

Their hope is to fund three bleed bags and three cabinets for Northgate School Arts College, The Beehive and The Place To Bee cafe.

To reach that goal, the school is hosting a fun day on May 19 in their hall – and parents and members of the public are invited to come along and enjoy the activities on offer.

Sheralee said: “This is an important thing to do as our young people felt so associated with the incident.

“Everyone was both so touched and frightened by it, and they needed something positive to hook onto.

“We wanted something positive to come out of these feelings for the community, and something our students can take ownership of.”

Since Fred’s tragic death, Sheralee believes the whole community has pulled together and she knows that will continue to happen – particularly on the fun day next month.

“Members of the Kingsthorpe community support one another and we are lucky to be part of it,” she added.

The executive head admits that until the incident last month, she had not heard of bleed kits despite her work with young people and a number of charities.

Sheralee said: “We need to get them out there and people need to know what bleed kits are. The more, the better.”