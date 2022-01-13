Northampton Santa’s Grotto raises hundreds for Mayor’s chosen charity

Mayor, Rufia Ashraf, with Santa

Northampton town centre’s Grotto attracted families to see Santa this Christmas and raised more than £800 for the Mayor’s chosen charity.

The attraction in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton was a huge hit over the festive season.

Families were asked for a donation of £1 and the money raised will now be handed to the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rufia Ashraf, Mayor of Northampton, said: “The grotto was a massive success and I’m delighted hundreds of families were able to see Santa while helping to raise funds for such a brilliant cause.”

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS) is dedicated to helping and supporting victims of domestic abuse in Northamptonshire.

Zoë Tatham, NDAS Business Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this wonderful donation and we would like to thank all those families who donated as part of their visit to see Father Christmas.

"This money will make a huge difference to our work as we continue to support victims of domestic abuse across the county.”