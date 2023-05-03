The owner of a Northampton salon, which has only been open since January last year, has been named among the best in the East Midlands.

The founder of Empire Aesthetics was shortlisted in the top 50 for ‘best for aesthetics’ and took third place in the region at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Robinson, 37, had always wanted to enter the world of beauty and she has not looked back since going on a training course and setting up her salon just over a year ago.

Empire Aesthetics was shortlisted in the top 50 for ‘best for aesthetics’ and took third place in the region at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Talking about her new accolade, Nicola said: “I was shocked and couldn’t believe it. I was amazed to be named as a finalist, let alone to place. I’m still speechless.”

When Nicola finally took the leap to open her own salon, she did not anticipate the success she has experienced over the past year and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Setting up a business on my own has been a lot of hard work,” Nicola told the Chronicle & Echo after she was announced as a finalist. “You don’t realise how stressful it can be as things get busier and busier.”

Nicola told herself that if the business did not pan out like she had hoped, she would get another job – but through word of mouth and social media, her client base is still expanding.

The salon founder and owner, Nicola Robinson, did not anticipate this level of success a year and three months into setting up her business.

From January to May last year, she was still working in her previous job part time, but after those five months she gave it up completely because she was having to turn clients away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People told me I was silly and I wouldn’t get the custom because of the struggles of coming out the other side of the pandemic and the rising cost of living,” said Nicola. “But that hasn’t been the case at all.”

The 37-year-old started the business from a salon built in her garden, as this was a more affordable alternative to renting somewhere at the time.

From today (May 3), Nicola has opened her salon in a new location in Ellesmere Avenue, Duston – which has been in the pipeline since December and she got the keys in mid-March.

After being licensed, Empire Aesthetics was able to welcome in its first client under a new roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It feels great to have the loyal clientele and new customers through recommendations to take this step and have the opportunity to progress.”

Nicola will soon be joined by a tattoo artist, beautician and piercing specialist as she would like the salon to “cover everything” as a “one stop shop”.

Since winning her first accolade at the end of last month, the salon has had lots of new enquiries and the owner hopes to see it continue with the opening of the new premises.

“I wouldn’t change my decision to open a salon for the world,” said Nicola. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if I’d listened to what other people had to say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad