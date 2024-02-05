Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton salon is once again showing its generosity by hosting a free pamper morning for cancer patients.

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, has hosted a handful of events of this kind – in collaboration with and in aid of cancer charity The Lewis Foundation.

The salon will shut its doors for three hours to welcome adult cancer patients for some much-needed TLC in just a couple of days time.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The event is set to take place this Wednesday (February 7) from 10am until 1pm and is available for any adult who has been diagnosed with cancer and carers are welcome to go along too.

Wednesday’s session is in line with World Cancer Day, which was February 4 – to support the important work done in raising awareness of the disease and helping those who have received a diagnosis.

Each attendee is entitled to a free 30-minute treatment and they can choose between getting their eyebrows, nails or a hair blow dry done. There will also be free refreshments available.

The salon would love to see attendees take part in the charity raffle, raising funds to support the work of The Lewis Foundation in providing free gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospital.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation and Natalie Faulkner, the founder and owner of Beauty Withinn. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Natalie Faulkner, who has owned the Beauty Withinn salon for the past 15 years, has spoken to the Chronicle & Echo on a number of occasions and said: “We want to help others through these difficult times, by giving them some TLC and perking them up. It’s important to feel loved and cared for.”

The business owner sadly lost both her mum and nan to cancer, which is why she feels so passionately about giving back to the charities and causes doing so much to help.

Beauty Withinn was first introduced to The Lewis Foundation in December 2022, when they were asked to get involved in a charity wax.

Natalie and Lorraine Lewis, the CEO of the charity, hit it off straight away and this collaboration has proved a success ever since.