A Northampton salon recently hosted two pamper mornings for cancer patients, to help them through the “most difficult time of their lives”.

Beauty With Inn, in Harlestone Road, shut its doors for three hours on February 1 and March 1 to welcome adult cancer patients and give them some “much-needed TLC”.

Those who attended were pampered with free 30-minute treatments, which varied from having their brows or nails done, a blow dry, or having their hair shaved if that is what they wanted.

This events were in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation, a charity who provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

CEO of the charity, Lorraine Lewis, has been taken aback by the “amazing support” Beauty With Inn has given them and the patients in the local community.

Lorraine said: “For the people who attended it gave them something nice to look forward to – rather than thinking about their health.

“Having cancer is a lonely, frightening and isolating experience, but these mornings enabled people to connect with others who are going through the same thing and made them feel less alone.

Owner of Beauty With Inn, Natalie Faulkner (left) and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, Lorraine Lewis (right).

“It was wonderful to see patients swapping numbers and organising plans to meet up in the future.”

Lorraine described the environment Natalie created as “welcoming and relaxed” and said the team were “on hand to make the attendees feel loved and cared for during the most difficult time of their lives”.

“It is wonderful for a business to give up its time, especially in this current climate, to make a difference to the lives of others,” added Lorraine.

On Wednesday (March 1), a raffle was also held in aid of the charity and the £400 raised will be used to fund more than 100 gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospital.

Natalie Faulkner, who has owned Beauty With Inn for the past 15 years, said: “We wanted to help others through these difficult times, by giving them some TLC and perking them up.

“It’s important to feel loved and cared for.”

Natalie’s mother passed away of cancer, and it was the eleventh anniversary of her death on the day of the first pamper morning (February 1).

As Natalie’s mother received help from a charity like The Lewis Foundation, the salon owner wanted to take the opportunity to help those in a similar situation to what her own mother experienced.

Beauty With Inn was first introduced to The Lewis Foundation in December 2022, when they were asked to get involved with a charity wax.

Natalie sees the difference the charity makes in the community and described Lorraine Lewis, the CEO of The Lewis Foundation, as “remarkable”.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo ahead of the event in January, Lorraine said: “This is an incredible gesture of kindness.

“We hear and witness first hand that following diagnosis, there are endless treatments and appointments to attend with nothing nice to look forward to.”