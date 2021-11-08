Jack Fleckney.

A volunteer from Northampton Saints Rugby has been recognised for his efforts and dedication by being nominated for a national award.

Jack Fleckney who leads leadership, enrichment and team-building sessions for those on the HITZ programme at Northampton Saints has been shortlisted for the HITZ Champion Award.

HITZ is Premiership Rugby’s education and employability programme, which works with more than 2,000 14 to 24 year olds across England every year and is delivered nationally by England rugby clubs.

Using rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship, HITZ works to get young people not in education, training or employment back into education, training, apprenticeships or employment.

The HITZ Champion Award is one of four awards celebrated annually and recognises special individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty to support HITZ participants.

This year’s shortlist includes Jack, a former marine who volunteers on the programme and also undertakes extreme physical challenges to fundraise money that will facilitate new classrooms and a learning environment to support those who benefit from HITZ.

CVC managing director Jane Howard was among those who helped create the shortlist and said the work that all nominees undertook was worthy of recognition.

She said: “These people are providing unique skills on a voluntary basis, and it is critical to any young person’s learning.

“Anything that gives them the skills to stand out in a crowd, whether it be social or technical skills, helps create an all-around good grounding in life.

“These volunteers and supporters are giving young people the kind of the edge which they wouldn’t otherwise get.

“Giving young people the tools but also the belief that they can do something great, and giving them the opportunities to progress, is impressive.

“They’re all helping with the signposting to employment, using their network and relationships and trusting these young people which is not something most people would do.”