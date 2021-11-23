Northampton Saints head chef creates cookbook with recipes from current and former players

Nick Taylor, Saints head chef and cookbook creator, with his published book.

A new cookbook will be released in time for Christmas featuring recipes from current and former Northampton Saints players.

Nick Taylor, performance head chef for Northampton Saints had the idea during the 2020 summer lockdown when he was working on menus for the team.

He then approached the Northampton Saints Foundation as he wanted to support the charity after seeing how badly affected organisations were by the pandemic.

The book includes recipes from current and former Saints players.

All proceeds from the book, which will be on sale in early December, will go to the foundation to fund its work with young people in the town.

Sue Wright, fundraising officer at Northampton Saints Foundation, said: “We were thrilled when Nick came to us with the idea and it’s been fantastic to be part of the project.

“Nick has freely given his time and expertise to develop the book, which is full of amazing recipes.

“It’s been a testing year for Northampton Saints Foundation, as it has for everyone. We went into the new academic year knowing that funding and fundraising would be significantly reduced due to the pandemic yet the number of young people that needed our support would increase.

“We’d like to say a special thank you to WHP, our creative design partners, who brought together the narrative and pictures into this great book, as well as Belmont Press who generously sponsored the printing, ensuring the all money raised can be used tosupport the work and programmes of the foundation.”

Scrummy Feasts has more than 55 recipes including, Teimana Harrison’s beef hash and poached eggs, Christian Day’s Northamptonshire Pie, Paul Hill’s apple strudel and Piers Francis’ homemade doughnuts in the dessert section.