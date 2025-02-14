Northampton Rowing Club smashes £40,000 fundraising target to secure new boats and equipment

A community-driven sports club has smashed its 12-month fundraising target by raising more than £43,000 to buy new boats and equipment.

Northampton Rowing Club, based at Brackmills on a three kilometre stretch of the River Nene, reached this milestone throughout 2024 with the support of local organisations, including the National Schools Regatta, Sport England, The Rowing Foundation, and Tingdene Group in Wellingborough.

The funds raised will go towards purchasing essential rowing equipment, including new single and double boats.

Recently, the club, which was established in 1976, also celebrated a major achievement with the naming of six new boats, all purchased with funds raised by the club through generous donations and sponsorships.

The naming ceremony, held on February 1, marked the arrival of these boats, including “Frangipane,” a second-hand boat that has already been raced several times, and “Ronnie,” a brand new Swift boat, which competed in its maiden race on February 8 in Peterborough. Local organisations like Tingdene Group played a crucial role in making this milestone possible, alongside other sponsors and the support of the community.

On its fundraising appeal the club said: “We also want to be able to offer opportunities to young people in the wider community, who have not yet experienced the many benefits of rowing as a recreational and competitive sport.

“Our dedicated parents and volunteer coaches pour their hearts into making every practice session count; we have the coaches, the plan, and the ambition – we just need the equipment.”

One of the key inspirations for the club's athletes is James Rudkin, an Olympic gold medalist who started his rowing journey at Northampton Rowing Club inspiring many of the young rowers who are now training hard to reach similar heights.

The club says “some of our juniors are now beginning to achieve great successes and are capturing the attention of British Rowing and Team GB”.

The fundraising efforts have been powered by volunteers, local businesses, and passionate supporters. The National Schools Regatta raised £6,500, Sport England Movement Fund raised £10,800 The Rowing Foundation raised £3,900 and Tingdene Group in Wellingborough helped the club smash its target. Donations have poured in via the crowdfunding, where the club has been rallying support. Recently, at a headrace event, the community pitched in by providing homemade baked goods for sale, with all proceeds going towards the fundraising campaign.

For more information about Northampton Rowing Club or to support their fundraising efforts, visit the club’s website at www.northamptonrc.org.uk, or contact the club at [email protected]. Donations can be made through the club’s Crowdfunder page.