Northampton retirement village residents get festive six months late after pandemic cancelled Christmas

Residents at a Northampton retirement village enjoyed Christmas six months late after the usual celebrations were curtailed by the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff at Richmond Villages Northampton decorated into the night to go the extra mile for its residents, ensuring that the communal areas were suitably festive for the big day on June 25.

Christine Sumner, one of the residents at the Grange Park complex, said: “What a special day it has been.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond Villages Northampton got into the festive spirit six months late after coronavirus cancelled Christmas

"The village looked like a real winter wonderland and the staff did such a great job of making sure we all felt transported back to Christmas Day.

"Being able to sit together in a group and share jokes, sherry and reminisce about our favourite Christmas traditions brought me a lot of joy after a difficult year.”

Residents were welcomed in staggered groups of six throughout the day to adhere to current government guidelines.

Upon arrival, they were greeted with sherry and mince pies and raised a special toast to mark the occasion.

Richmond Villages Northampton got into the festive spirit six months late after coronavirus cancelled Christmas

The residents were then guided into the restaurant – which had been transformed into a winter wonderland – to enjoy a Christmas lunch.

To accompany lunch, staff ensured that each resident had their fill of Christmas crackers, jokes, and hats to provide residents with the light-hearted, joyous occasion they all deserve after living under Covid-19 restrictions for the past year.

Staff also prepared an individually wrapped gift for each resident to open on the day.

Another resident, Joyce Norton, added: “The staff here at Richmond Villages Northampton put so much effort into making this a memorable day for us residents.

Richmond Villages Northampton got into the festive spirit six months late after coronavirus cancelled Christmas

"I feel very fortunate to have been able to celebrate with my fellow residents and staff – we haven’t stopped thanking them since.”

Richmond Villages Northampton head of activities Chris Rayatt said they had a lovely time celebrating Christmas Day with the residents.

"It was great to see them come together to enjoy the festive activities we missed out on last Christmas," he added.