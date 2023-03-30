Northampton restaurant to host curry night in a bid to raise more cash for Mayor's chairities

A curry night at an award-winning Northampton town centre restaurant will form one of the final events hosted by the current Mayor of Northampton, raising money for two charities.

The dinner to be held at Saffron in Castilian Street on Monday, April 24 will see dozens of VIPs and invited guests come together to enjoy dishes from chef Bodrul Islam.

The event will help raise money for St Vincent de Paul charity and ABF The Soldier’s Charity, the chosen causes of Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith.

Bodrul Islam, chef at Saffron, with one of his award-winning dishes ahead of the Mayor's charity curry night on April 24

Saffron owner Naz Islam, who has helped raise thousands of pounds for Mayoral charities over the past 25 years, said: “We are always keen to help support local charities and we are honoured to host the Mayor for this very special event.

“It is a privilege to have the chance to cook for our guests and we hope to raise plenty of money for two particularly worthwhile causes.

Cllr Meredith has already raised more than £11,000 during his 12-month tenure and the curry night hopes to add further to the total, with a fundraising raffle and auction taking place during the event.

He said: “Being Mayor of Northampton has been an honour and a real privilege. I have had the chance to meet so many wonderful people and community groups and to have raised so much money for my chosen charities is the icing on the cake.

Saffron will host the charity event.

“As we approach the end of my tenure as Mayor the curry night at Saffron represents one of the final opportunities to add to that total. I’m looking forward to a fabulous event with delicious food at one of our town centre’s best-loved restaurants. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

