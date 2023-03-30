News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Northampton restaurant to host curry night in a bid to raise more cash for Mayor's chairities

The Mayor of Northampton has already raised £11,000 and he hopes this event will further that total

By Daniel OwensContributor
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST

A curry night at an award-winning Northampton town centre restaurant will form one of the final events hosted by the current Mayor of Northampton, raising money for two charities.

The dinner to be held at Saffron in Castilian Street on Monday, April 24 will see dozens of VIPs and invited guests come together to enjoy dishes from chef Bodrul Islam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will help raise money for St Vincent de Paul charity and ABF The Soldier’s Charity, the chosen causes of Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Dennis Meredith.

Bodrul Islam, chef at Saffron, with one of his award-winning dishes ahead of the Mayor's charity curry night on April 24
Bodrul Islam, chef at Saffron, with one of his award-winning dishes ahead of the Mayor's charity curry night on April 24
Bodrul Islam, chef at Saffron, with one of his award-winning dishes ahead of the Mayor's charity curry night on April 24
Most Popular

Saffron owner Naz Islam, who has helped raise thousands of pounds for Mayoral charities over the past 25 years, said: “We are always keen to help support local charities and we are honoured to host the Mayor for this very special event.

“It is a privilege to have the chance to cook for our guests and we hope to raise plenty of money for two particularly worthwhile causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Meredith has already raised more than £11,000 during his 12-month tenure and the curry night hopes to add further to the total, with a fundraising raffle and auction taking place during the event.

He said: “Being Mayor of Northampton has been an honour and a real privilege. I have had the chance to meet so many wonderful people and community groups and to have raised so much money for my chosen charities is the icing on the cake.

Saffron will host the charity event.
Saffron will host the charity event.
Saffron will host the charity event.

“As we approach the end of my tenure as Mayor the curry night at Saffron represents one of the final opportunities to add to that total. I’m looking forward to a fabulous event with delicious food at one of our town centre’s best-loved restaurants. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets cost £25 and can be booked by emailing [email protected]

MayorNorthamptonDennis Meredith