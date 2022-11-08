Northampton restaurant ‘honoured and privileged’ to host Mayor’s second charity event, raising nearly £900
Both charity events have raised a combined total of over £1,700, and Aramintas plans to host the Mayor’s next meal in January
A restaurant is both “honoured and privileged” to host the Mayor of Northampton’s second charity event, which raised nearly £900.
Aramintas, in Wellingborough Road, held Mayor Dennis Meredith’s first meal in July and the second on October 31.
Both events had full attendance – 60 for the first and 65 for the second – and raised a combined total of £1,766.05.
The restaurant’s owner Shohid Islam said: “Like the first time, it was an honour and a privilege to welcome back the Mayor for his second charity event, and we were overwhelmed by the support of all the guests.”
The attendees enjoyed a four-course meal and live entertainment by comedian Tony Hawkins, who was invited by the Mayor himself.
“We were delighted with everyone’s generosity through the ticket sales, raffle and donations, which we and the Mayor were very grateful for,” added Shohid.
The restaurant team has had a “long-standing relationship” with Mayor Dennis Meredith since before he was appointed in his role, as his grandson regularly visited Aramintas when they used to be located in Wootton.
They plan to host his final charity meal during his time as Mayor in January, and hope to maintain the connection they have built with him beyond his Mayoral duties.
Alike to half of the £897.75 raised at the first event in July, all of the £868.30 raised this time round will be going to St Paul’s charity.