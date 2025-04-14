Northampton residents speak out about the big issues that matter to them as they prepare to vote in the council elections in May

Bus stops at the Drapery, in Northampton town centre. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

In less than a month, voters across the country will go to the polls in local elections and decide the new political makeup of their coucils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Northampton spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) about the upcoming polls on May 1 and the issues that they care about that could sway their vote. Among a broad range of requests to improve their day-to-day lives, many commented on potholes, buses and a struggling town centre as key areas for improvement, with other’s views being shaped largely by what is happening in national politics.

The last set of local elections for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) were held in 2021- the first of its kind after the county council and Northampton borough were abolished. Though the Conservative party currently holds a large majority within the authority, the battle between them and Labour becomes closer within Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last local elections, voters elected 29 Conservatives, 19 Labour, two Liberal Democrats and one independent councillor across 17 wards in the town. Ward boundaries and the number of elected councillors have drastically changed since the last election, but it is yet to be seen what effect the last four years will have had on voting habits.

Northampton resident Dominika, 30, told the LDRS the main area that she wanted to see change in was the amount of rubbish and litter dumped outside.

“It’s flytipping, rubbish bags outside on the streets- a lot of them especially in my area. It’s always been like that,” she said.

“It’s disgusting and you don’t want to live here because it’s like you pay a lot of council tax and this is what’s going on. I know most of it is the people and sometimes it’s just too much to get rid of, but there should be something- any solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses, potholes and police

“I think the roads are the main problem. I don’t drive so much nowadays, but even on the buses you are shaken about the place something like peas in a can,” said Mark Reed, 78, who lives in Towcester but regularly uses the local bus network and travels to Northampton.

“Some of these routes are very very irregular, so it’s difficult to work out if you need to work or get to somewhere on time. Connections can be almost impossible.

“Law and order in this particular area is really tricky. And of course, when do you see a policeman here in a busy part of Northampton? Hardly ever.

“I voted Labour, then Conservative for about the last 20 years but sadly they’re not doing their job either. I’ll be looking at the others and probably Reform next time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what his main concern was locally, another Northampton resident agreed: “Potholes- they’re everywhere in Northampton. Everybody’s worried about it, from what I hear when I’m on the bus they all comment on the same thing.

“The thing is who do you vote for? It looks like the Conservatives will never win again. The next fight will be Labour and Reform which, to be honest, I don’t like either of them.”

Sitting on a park bench opposite the All Saints Church, Jacqueline Shortland, 71, from Duston, also said one of her main concerns was crime, especially knife crime with young people. She also raised concerns about the state of the hospital after a recent experience waiting hours for an ambulance and emergency care.

A University of Northampton student waiting at the bus stop on the Drapery spoke about their concerns with public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bus does decent if you live close to town and they do tend to be on time, but the further you get away from the town centre they’re really infrequent. If you live on the edge it’s really difficult to get to and from.

“They have really inconvenient times. I know a number of people around here have complained because they put buses at the wrong times and then no one uses them and they say they aren’t needed.

“I live 10 minutes from town by car and my commute to uni is over an hour, which is crazy. If I miss my bus I would probably have to wait two hours or spend money on a taxi which I can’t really afford.”

‘I’ll never ever for the rest of my life vote for them’

Some residents were steadfast in their admission that they would not be voting for Labour come May 1, despite previously supporting them, due to the national decisions made by the party in Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline, 58, from central Northampton, said she was “sick” of the two main parties and accused Labour of turning into the Conservatives.

“I voted Labour all my life, my children voted Labour with me, and I’m just so disappointed. Seeing what the Labour government’s done I’ll never ever for the rest of my life vote for them.”

When asked what issues matter to her locally, she said that immediate action was needed on clean air in the town as well as support for the declining high streets.

She added: “The shops are all shut, it’s all big corporations now. It’s the heart of the town and people just go in and out, do what they need to do- there’s nothing to stay or spend the day in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m trying to make an effort to go to local events and trying to keep something. What’s most important is that they’re talking about working class people because we’re being ignored.”

Darren Cowley, 54, a wheelchair user who has lived in Northampton all his life, also said he had lost faith in Labour and that they would not be getting his vote again.

“I will be voting Conservative because of the way the Labour government are going at the moment,” he told the LDRS, “Trying to force genuinely disabled people back to work, I understand that things need to change and there are a lot of people exploiting the system, but genuine people they’re putting the fear of god into.”

Speaking about his concerns locally, he said: “I’ve lived in Northampton all my life, it’s just the way the town’s gone downhill. Ever since they got rid of the bus station that’s what killed the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the old bus station was an eyesore, but it served a purpose. You had regular people coming to the Grosvenor Centre, you had more shops, as soon as they knocked that down it died.”

Residents across West Northamptonshire will go to the polls on Thursday, May 1, to cast their votes in the unitary and town and parish council elections. Registration to vote closes today (April 11) at midnight.

To control the unitary authority, a political party will need to reach 39 seats across all wards. The results of the WNC elections will be announced the day after polls close, on Friday, May 2. Town and parish council results will be counted on Saturday, May 3.