Northampton residents 'furious' after hundreds of 'bizarre' leaflets slapped on cars by 'loyal' Cobblers fans
‘It's just bizarre’
Northampton residents are ‘furious’ after hundreds of 'bizarre' leaflets were slapped on their cars by ‘loyal’ Cobblers fans asking them to move.
Over the weekend residents in Upton found hundreds of leaflets asking them not to park in their own estate on Cobblers match days so 'loyal fans' can 'park for free'.
The cheeky leaflet reads: "Polite notice to Upton residents: In support of our local football team would all Upton residents please refrain from parking in and around the Upton area on match days therefore giving the loyal supporters, who follow or local team through thick an thin, somewhere to park for free. Thanks in anticipation of your cooperation."
One Upton resident got in touch with this newspaper to say how 'bizarre' the whole thing is.
The 25-year-old resident said: "It's been all over our local Facebook group. Loads of people have had one. A lot of people can't believe someone has actually taken the time to make it and then come round and leave them on cars, including ones in private courtyards.
"It's just bizarre that someone thinks that residents should have to move their cars out of where they live so someone else can park for free. If you want to support your team you can pay for the parking that is provided.
"It's hard enough for people who don't have designated spaces as it is let alone someone else coming in and asking them not to park there."
Asked if he thinks it could be a wind up, the Upton resident said 'who knows?'.
"A few people have said it could be a wind up. If it is, it's a lot of effort on their part. Who knows? Also how would they know what people's reactions are. It's strange," he said.
“Each to their own."
The resident said he is 'not aware' of anyone following the leaflet's demands, although the Cobblers match at Sixfields was called off on Saturday due to a frozen pitch.
Another resident who got in touch with the Chron added: "Residents are furious. We’re not sure where exactly these people propose we move our cars to on match days!"