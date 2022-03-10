Northampton pub to host collection for goods to help Ukrainian refugees

A Northampton pub is hosting a collection of goods to be sent to Ukrainians fleeing their country.

Swan and Helmet in Grove Road, Abington will hold a two-hour drop-off session on Saturday (March 12) from 10am until 12pm.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, landlady of the pub, is encouraging members of the public - who are able to - to donate what they can from the approved items list (found below and in the picture).

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon (file picture) is hosting a collection at her pub, Swan and Helmet in Northampton to help Ukrainian refugees.

She said: “Like everyone all over the world, I’m distressed by the images I see on the news and on social media.

“It’s horrific in this day and age that this can actually happen in the 21st century.

“Everybody wants to go the extra mile and help Ukrainian people.”

Swan and Helmet is working in collaboration with Roade Larder, located in Roade Library.

Items from both collection points will then be transported to Milton Keynes where the Facebook group, Help Ukraine BAMK (Bedford, Aylsebury, Milton Keynes).

The group will then transport the collections to Poland and other countries neighbouring Ukraine for Ukrainian refugees.

Items that are needed:

-Dry food - pasta, rice, lentils, noodles etc

-Baby products - nappies, wipes, baby formula, baby food (pooches or packets only)

-Sanitary products

-Pet food (dry only)

The team is asking that no clothes, bedding tins or jars are donated to help maximise transport space.