A Northampton pub owner and his team have returned from an “amazing” four day challenge driving £500 cars around Europe in aid of charity.

Terry Steers, who owns St Giles Ale House in St Giles' Street, was accompanied by Vicky Littler and Fraser Toole on their epic journey as part of the Rust Bucket Rally 2022 challenge.

The Rust Bucket Rally challenge aims to raise money for charity via donations by driving £500 cars 2,600 miles across seven different countries around Europe in four days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gods of St Giles team.

The challenge, in its sixth year now, started at 1.30am on Friday, June 3 and saw 43 teams in total compete against one another.

Terry said: "One of St Giles Ale House customers, Nigel, told me about the Rust Bucket Rally almost three years ago and we instantly signed up, unfortunately Covid put the whole thing on hold for two years."

Terry's team's challenge came to an abrupt end on June 4 in Switzerland after their car 'died' and they they were subsequently left waiting hours for help from recovery services.

Terry said: "The other teams brought us home. They never leave a man behind."

The team, called Gods of St Giles, made their way back to the UK on June 6.

After getting home, Gods of St Giles said: "What an amazing experience. Highs, lows and just such an incredible time. Can't wait for the next one."

The two charities which the Rust Bucket Rally was raising money for were We Mind Kelly Matters and ProstAid, both East Midlands charities.

A Rust Bucket Rally spokesman said: "We Mind Kelly Matters and ProstAid was formed in 2019 after the devastating loss of our beautiful daughter, sister and friend Kelly Francesca Hewitt.

"Our initial aims were to raise much needed funds for mental health and bereavement charities such as MIND and SOBS, so that anyone affected by suicide would receive help and support. The support we have received from the very early days has been amazing.

"Kelly touched so many lives and will be in our hearts forever, so this charity is her legacy, we cannot let people suffer on their own.”