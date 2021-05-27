Swan and Helmet's Monday Club relaunched this week.

A weekly social club has finally been able to resume in Northampton as lockdown restrictions have eased.

‘Monday Club’ at the Swan and Helmet in Grove Road, is part of landlady’s Teresa McCarthy-Dixon’s mission to help her local community.

During lockdown, she began a food larder at the pub, delivered meals to vulnerable people, sorted home renovations for struggling families and much more.

The aim is to help members of the community meet new friends.

As a result, the efforts have now been pooled to create a charity called the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

Now that the pub can reopen indoors and some restrictions have been lifted, the ‘Monday Club’ Teresa set up to help the community meet others and enjoy a social life was able to restart this week (May 23).

Residents meet at the pub every Monday from 1pm until 4pm for a light lunch and activities such as bingo and often a raffle.

Teresa says attendees were glad to be back and the session was a success.

Attendees get to enjoy a light lunch and activities.

She said: “From playing darts, cards and pool, to knitting and arts and crafts, the Monday Club is intended to help people with their general wellbeing, to socialise and make new friends and to keep themselves active.

“The club has been a major success having started in July 2020.

“Many of our local residents who lost family during the pandemic have attended and made new friendships and relationships as a result.

“One of the key things that makes the Monday Club a bit different is the live music; as soon as restrictions ease, our guests will be able to go dancing and have a great afternoon in a safe environment.

“As we provide hot drinks and a light lunch, we do ask for a voluntary contribution if our guests are in a position to donate; otherwise, they are all welcome to just enjoy their afternoon.”

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation also runs a weekly social club on Tuesdays from 4pm where residents can socialise, enjoy a hot drink and play games, or learn something new.

During both of the weekly events, guests can also visit the pub’s food larder where they can buy essentials at more affordable prices.