Northampton pub family ‘smash’ last year’s fundraising total as 30 bikers deliver Christmas presents
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton pub family has “smashed” last year’s fundraising total, as 30 bikers delivered presents in the run up to Christmas.
The King Billy’s second annual Christmas present run took place on Saturday (December 16) and the bikers all met at the Commercial Street venue before making their way to a children’s home in convoy.
Some came dressed in Santa suits, a couple as elves and one as the Grinch to support the cause and get into the festive spirit.
£800 was raised by the pub from donations in the weeks and months leading up to the visit, as well as the auction that followed the present run on Saturday.
With help from Support 81 Northampton and local businesses and individuals, a total of £1,860 was raised – which beat last year by more than £200.
Setting off in the afternoon, the bikers made their noisy way to Welford House where they met Jeanette Walsh – known as Mother Christmas – and some of the staff and young people from the home.
Having stayed for a while, chatting and making the most of the generous tea, coffee and biscuit offering, the bikers made their way back to The King Billy.
“The total was amazing given the current financial state of the country,” said Rachel Nash, the licensee of The King Billy. “There are some truly lovely people out there, and luckily lots of them come to the pub. My pub family is amazing.”
Rachel added that it is “absolutely great” to have exceeded last year’s total, particularly as they did not expect to.
Having been told many of the young people tend not to come out of their rooms at the home, Rachel and the bikers were pleased to meet two of them during the visit.
Despite the worry that they were not going to raise a record amount in the weeks leading up to the present run, The King Billy secured hundreds of pounds worth of Amazon vouchers – all delivered in cards with a Christmas message.
When asked why it is so important to come together for others at Christmas time, Rachel said: “For teenagers especially, people tend to not think about them – and think about little children and babies at Christmas. It’s nice to do something different that is appreciated.”
The King Billy community has continued to show their generosity during the festive season, despite the financial difficulties everyone faces.
“It’s fabulous,” Rachel said, proudly. “My pub family is absolutely amazing. Our bunch of bikers are the loveliest and kindest people you could meet. I want to dispel the myths.”
Mother Christmas passes on letters to The King Billy from the young people’s social workers, who praise just how much of a difference the fundraising makes.
For some of the children, they would not receive any Christmas presents otherwise – and it is not just the Welford House residents who benefit from this annual tradition.