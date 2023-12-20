“There are some truly lovely people out there, and luckily lots of them come to the pub. My pub family is amazing”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton pub family has “smashed” last year’s fundraising total, as 30 bikers delivered presents in the run up to Christmas.

The King Billy’s second annual Christmas present run took place on Saturday (December 16) and the bikers all met at the Commercial Street venue before making their way to a children’s home in convoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some came dressed in Santa suits, a couple as elves and one as the Grinch to support the cause and get into the festive spirit.

The King Billy’s second annual Christmas present run took place on December 16. Photo: Andy Simons.

£800 was raised by the pub from donations in the weeks and months leading up to the visit, as well as the auction that followed the present run on Saturday.

With help from Support 81 Northampton and local businesses and individuals, a total of £1,860 was raised – which beat last year by more than £200.

Setting off in the afternoon, the bikers made their noisy way to Welford House where they met Jeanette Walsh – known as Mother Christmas – and some of the staff and young people from the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having stayed for a while, chatting and making the most of the generous tea, coffee and biscuit offering, the bikers made their way back to The King Billy.

A total of £1,860 was raised, which beat last year by more than £200. Photo: Andy Simons.

“The total was amazing given the current financial state of the country,” said Rachel Nash, the licensee of The King Billy. “There are some truly lovely people out there, and luckily lots of them come to the pub. My pub family is amazing.”

Rachel added that it is “absolutely great” to have exceeded last year’s total, particularly as they did not expect to.

Having been told many of the young people tend not to come out of their rooms at the home, Rachel and the bikers were pleased to meet two of them during the visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the worry that they were not going to raise a record amount in the weeks leading up to the present run, The King Billy secured hundreds of pounds worth of Amazon vouchers – all delivered in cards with a Christmas message.

Some came dressed in Santa suits, a couple as elves and one as the Grinch to support the cause and get into the festive spirit. Photo: Andy Simons.

When asked why it is so important to come together for others at Christmas time, Rachel said: “For teenagers especially, people tend to not think about them – and think about little children and babies at Christmas. It’s nice to do something different that is appreciated.”

The King Billy community has continued to show their generosity during the festive season, despite the financial difficulties everyone faces.

“It’s fabulous,” Rachel said, proudly. “My pub family is absolutely amazing. Our bunch of bikers are the loveliest and kindest people you could meet. I want to dispel the myths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mother Christmas passes on letters to The King Billy from the young people’s social workers, who praise just how much of a difference the fundraising makes.