A Northampton pub and restaurant is in its second month of supporting independent businesses by offering them a chance to host a stall at the venue.

Sunnyside, in Boughton Green Road, will be welcoming another round of local traders this Saturday (May 27).

Assistant manager AJ Harwood moved to the town to take over the Sunnyside just two months ago, and carried over the concept of hosting monthly market stalls from his former venue.

“We’re firm believers in supporting the community,” he said. “They look after us and we want to do the same back.”

There will be around 10 stalls set up from 12pm until 4pm – with vendors from last month selling products like sweets, baby clothes, homemade brownies, and perfume.

AJ described what is on offer as an “eclectic” selection and any business is welcome to join them each month.

When asked what he would say to anyone considering coming along, the assistant manager said: “Pop on down and have a look – you never know what you might see, like and come away with.”

Talking about the importance of supporting small, local and independent businesses at what is proving to be a difficult time, AJ hopes seeing the vendors at the pub will encourage customers to shop with and visit them again.

“We want to be part of the community,” he added. “We want to make the Sunnyside a nice and enjoyable space for families to continue coming back to.”

Having a bouncy castle in the beer garden during the summer months is another way they hope to keep families entertained and returning for more.

Those who visit the venue on Saturday (May 27) will not only be supporting the independent businesses, but the Sunnyside too – at what is also a challenging time for the hospitality industry.

With just two months under his belt at his new pub, it is important to get behind the team in their bids to make it one of Northampton’s thriving hospitality venues.

