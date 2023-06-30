Northampton primary school team crowned national champions in NFL flag football competition

A Northampton primary school has claimed top spot in the UK’s NFL flag football championships – and they will head to America next year to represent the nation.

Children aged nine to 11 from Years 5 and 6 at Lings Primary School were crowned National Champions at the event, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday (June 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having progressed through local and regional qualification tournaments, the team from Lings Primary, which is part of Northampton Primary Academy Trust (NPAT), went on to represent the Minnesota Vikings at the finals and beat Windlesham House School.

The Lings Primary School team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being crowned national champions.

Lings’ flag football team will now train hard ahead of representing the UK in America next February when they will take on teams from across the world in the International Championships.

Anne Davies, PE Coordinator at the school said: “This really is a dream come true not only for the pupils in the flag football team at Lings Primary, but for the whole school community.

"The team themselves will train hard in readiness for their trip to the US and as a school we’re planning a wide range of fundraising initiatives so that as many parents can join us on this incredible trip too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d welcome any financial support that local businesses can provide to us in that respect.”

Flag football, played by both boys and girls, is the non-contact version of American Football and is part of the NFL’s commitment to grow interest in the sport in the UK. It is currently one of the fastest-growing sports globally.

“The impact that introducing flag football to the pupils at Lings Primary has had has been immeasurable,” Ms Davies added.

"We’ve witnessed children of all ages, backgrounds and physical abilities wanting to get involved. It’s a sport that is truly inclusive and it’s had a really positive impact on the children’s discipline, responsibility, respect and unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The team’s success this week really is the icing on the cake.”

“We decided to get involved in flag football pre-Covid when the NFL started promoting it within UK schools.

"Myself and our PE Specialist, Tom Davies undertook NFL training to deliver the sport in school and we’re both also actively involved in a local club, the Northants Ducks.”

The team’s win comes shortly after the school celebrated a ‘good’ rating in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Kedwards, CEO at Northampton Primary Academy Trust, added: “Lings’ recent Ofsted report noted the wide range of activities that pupils at the school are offered and this is no better demonstrated than through the team’s NFL success.

"Congratulations must be extended to the PE staff and the team themselves, but I am in no doubt that the whole school will provide enormous support over the coming months as they prepare for their trip to the US.”