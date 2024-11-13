Northampton primary school teacher proud that art is helping students’ creativity to shine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton primary school teacher is proud that a number of recent art projects have helped their students’ creativity to shine through.

Martine Soldano, the art lead and reception teacher at Kingsthorpe Village Primary School, emphasised that the subject has always been important at the school – but it has come into its own over the past year.

“When I became the lead, I wanted to thrust the subject into the spotlight,” Martine told the Chronicle & Echo.

This started with an art takeover day at the end of the last academic year in July, when all children took time out from their regular timetable and each class focused on an artist from a different country.

This tied in with the Olympics and the students were tasked with creating their own art inspired by what they had learned, with families then invited in to see the final result.

“It was all displayed in the hall and the feedback was really positive,” said Martine. “One parent said it made them emotional seeing the work and how well the children had done.”

The students’ focus in October was Black History Month, with early years and key stage one, year threes and fours, and year fives and sixes each given different black-British artists to learn about.

Having understood how the artist created their end product, the students responded to it through their own work – with a focus on their own identities and why Black History Month exists across the world.

When asked why she believes it is important for young people to engage with art in this way, and start these important conversations, Martine said: “Some children need that break from the formality of learning and lessons, to relax and unwind for their mental health.

“Projects like these are really important so children can express their thoughts, feelings and emotions, as well as letting their creativity shine.”

In addition to giving them the chance to learn more about why certain pieces of art were created, it gives young people an opportunity to delve into the issues of both the present day and the past.

The students looked forward to welcoming their families to Kingsthorpe Village Primary School last Tuesday (November 5) to see their creations, as this is not something that happened regularly before the last art takeover day in July.

Martine said: “It’s an emotional event really. You see smiles on faces and the children are proud to see their work on display.”

More art projects will be held at the school moving forward, which included the creation of a large-scale poppy display to recognise Remembrance Day. Each child brought in a pebble to decorate to form part of it.

Cartoon artist Kev Sutherland even paid the school a visit last week to assist the year three and four classes in creating comics linked to their learning topics.