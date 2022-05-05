Northampton primary school children raise £500 for Ukraine with bake sale

A group of Northampton primary school children have raised £500 to help humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Year 4 pupils at Harpole Primary School held a bake sale at the village football club and playing fields at the beginning of April.

The event raised more than £500, which was donated to the The British Red Cross.

Selina Gaughy, a parent who helped to organise the bake sale, said: “After hearing about the awful situation in Ukraine some pupils and their siblings from Harpole Primary School knew they wanted to do something to help, so they decided to organise a bake sale.

“Despite the freezing weather there were lots of people there buying baked goods.

“The children served them with a smile and felt absolutely thrilled with the event.

“They were so pleased when they realised how much they’d raised specifically to support those in Ukraine.”