A team from a Northampton primary school is in with a chance of winning a trip to Las Vegas for a NFL flag football competition.

Children from Lings Primary School have made it to the last round of the NFL Flag National Championship and will be competing against 11 other schools from around the country in Loughborough on Wednesday (June 29).

The winning school will enjoy the trip of a lifetime – representing the United Kingdom against other international teams at the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Lings Primary School’s path to the 2022 Flag National Championships has seen the Northampton school win through Midlands qualifying after a sudden death shootout victory in the regional final.