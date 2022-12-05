Northampton primary school ‘absolutely delighted’ to be named best in county

A primary school is “absolutely delighted” to have been named the best in the county at the recent Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Wootton Park School, in Wootton Hall Park, has only been open since September 2016 and has already banked this prestigious award for 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was particularly pleased to win as this is the first academic year they have had all year groups in their primary phase up and running, from reception to year six.

Wootton Park School has only been open since September 2016 and has already banked this prestigious award for 2022.

Dan Rosser, headteacher at the school, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for our hard work and the progress the children have made. This is a culmination of seven years of hard work.”

Dan says the staff shared his delight and he was pleased to see the “long-standing, devoted and committed team” acknowledged for their determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As teachers in the school’s secondary phase often assist with the primary – including all pupils over the age of four learning Spanish and the secondary school PE experts teaching the primary students – the headteacher says this award is down to a whole school effort.

Dan has also been pleased to see the “fantastic” comments from parents on social media and the pupils “feeling proud” to be part of the school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was particularly pleased to win as this is the first academic year they have had all year groups in their primary phase up and running, from reception to year six.

When asked by Chronicle & Echo what he would like to say to the staff and students following the award win, the headteacher said: “I’m so proud of their hard work and efforts. They go 110 percent to offer the best to the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the school being graded ‘outstanding’ at the Ofsted inspection in July 2019, Dan would like to see the school continuing to go from “strength to strength”.

Dan has been there since the very beginning, and was appointed as headteacher in January ahead of the school opening in September 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among his proudest achievements are the outstanding Ofsted report, the school now being open all the way from reception to year 11, and it being the most oversubscribed school across the primary and secondary phases in the county.