Northampton Pride 2022: One of town’s biggest businesses to sponsor annual extravaganza

Pride Northampton 2022 will be sponsored by one of the town’s biggest businesses.

Travis Perkins, which employs 1,600 people here and 20,000 in the UK and abroad, is supporting the June 26 extravaganza of events and a parade celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and encouraging acceptance and equality for all.

The building supplies firm says it hopes the move will also highlight what they do to support members of the LGBTQ+ community they employ and serve.

West Northamptonshire Council LGBTQ+ and Allies Forum organises the event alongside Northampton Pride Committee.

Chairman, Councillor André González De Savage, said: “When we use the word community, we don’t just mean neighbours, sports clubs and churches. We also mean businesses, especially those who employ thousands of people and pay salaries which are spent within the area.

“It makes me very proud to see not only a household name based in Northampton stepping forward to support its community, but also to see an historic business demolish old norms, to break new ground and open doorways to the LGBTQ+ community.”

All 20,000 Travis Perkins colleagues will be encouraged to mark the occasion by wearing rainbow laces or dress brightly during June to show their support.

Scenes from last year's Pride parade in Abington Street, Northampton

Robin Miller, company secretary and sponsor of the group’s LGBTQ+ network, said: “As one of the biggest employers in this area, we are delighted to sponsor this year’s parade which provides a great opportunity to celebrate diversity and support our colleagues and everyone from the local LGBTQ+ community.

“We are committed to become a more inclusive business that attracts a more diverse range of talents and people, so we provide a work environment that better reflects the diversity of the communities where we live and work.”

As well as financial and marketing support for the parade, Travis Perkins plc will also be recruiting during the event.