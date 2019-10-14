Northampton post-punk pioneer Peter Morris dies following 15-month cancer battle

One of Northampton’s best known musicians from the 1980s has died in his adopted country of Australia.

Peter Morris, aged 58 from Kingsthorpe, was a member of a number of post-punk bands circulating Northampton at the same time as friends of his formed the group Bauhaus.

A childhood friend of Imagination star Ashley Ingram and an associate of The Kinks frontman Ray Davies, Mr Morris toured extensively with the Coventry-based band Attrition, the Shockheaded Peters and auditioned for the rock band New Model Army.

His brother, former Northampton borough councillor Richard Morris said: "Peter emigrated to Australia with his partner Carol and their two sons Jake and Kit and made a great success of his life out there.

"He settled in Albany, Western Australia and was a former editor of its Weekender newspaper. He was a good journalist because he easily made friendships and enjoyed life.

"He went on to work for Liberal Party of Australia MP Rick Wilson as a media adviser and continued with his love of music and photography."

Mr Morris added that his brother passed away last Thursday after a 15-month battle with stage four stomach cancer after undergoing 21 rounds of chemotherapy

He leaves behind his partner Carol, sons Kit and Jake and his mother Ann. His father George died in April this year. A thanksgiving service for Peter’s life was held at Holy Trinity Church, Kingsthorpe on Tuesday.