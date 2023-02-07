Northampton photojournalist hopes first exhibition will give disadvantaged communities a voice to share their stories

A Northampton photojournalist is hosting his first exhibition next week, which he hopes will start a conversation about the importance of giving indigenous communities a voice to share their stories.

22-year-old Harry Relf, from Abington, is currently in his third year of studying photojournalism at the University of Arts London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has always enjoyed taking photos and on a school trip to Malawi in 2017 during his time at the Northampton School for Boys, Harry had a realisation.

An example of the type of photos that will be on display at the exhibition on February 18. Photo: Harry Relf.

Harry said: “The trip was when I realised the importance and ability to tell stories and represent people’s lives through photography.

“The dots joined together. Indigenous communities and third world countries have a voice, but no means to communicate it – and photography can do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry’s first exhibition is taking place at Photo Mafia Studios in Freehold Street, from 2pm until 7pm on February 18 – and anyone is welcome to attend for free.

The pictures he has taken during his two trips to Malawi, the second being in September last year, will be displayed and available to purchase.

The photos that will be on display and available to purchase are from Harry's first two trips to Malawi. Photo: Harry Relf.

The aim of the exhibition is to start important conversations, and any funds raised by sales will go towards camera and printing equipment to take on Harry’s next trip to Malawi in mid March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to continue building the platform with the indigenous communities in Malawi,” said Harry. “This exhibition is not about the fundraising, but the misrepresentation of white people visiting third world countries to volunteer.

“It always makes them look good, but is problematic and not sustainable.”

The 22-year-old photojournalist wants to raise the issue of charity work in third world countries – as without allowing the indigenous communities to share their stories with the world, no progress is being made.

Harry’s next project, which he will create on his visit in March, will be named ‘Malawi in Translation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This project isn’t about me as the photographer, it’s about the indigenous communities.”