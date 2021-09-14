Northampton personal trainer to walk, run or cycle distance from John O'Groats to Lands End for son's Boys Brigade group

A personal trainer from Northampton has challenged herself to walk, run or cycle the distance from John O'Groats to Lands End in her spare time.

Jo Wootton has taken on the task to raise £250 for the 11th Northampton Boys Brigade, which her 13-year-old son, Taylor, has been attending for seven years.

The 49-year-old, from Duston, is squeezing in miles wherever and whenever she can, including at The Gym in Sixfields where she works, to hopefully reach 874 miles by December 12.

Jo Wootton with her 13-year-old son, Taylor

"The Boys Brigade does so much and they are a charity that last year was unable to do fundraising like a lot of charities so I thought if I can help out in any way then I will," she said.

"I have set myself a £250 target and if I can get to that I would be happy but beyond that would be amazing."

Jo has already started her challenge with a bike ride at the gym and in the rain along the Brampton Valley Way today (Tuesday, September 14), taking her to 38 miles so far.

The mother-of-one hopes to get in walks, runs and bike rides around her personal trainer sessions and plans to rope her family in at weekends.

"It's early days and I'm sure I'm going to have days where I'm swearing but you know what, it will be worth it in the end," she said.

"It will be a personal achievement and to give them the money in the end will be amazing."