Northampton parkrun director set to take on 2023 London Marathon in memory of two friends

A Northampton parkrun Run Director is preparing to take part in the 2023 London Marathon for a good cause in memory of two friends who, sadly, both died of cancer.

Michelle Lewis is running this year’s TCS London Marathon on Sunday April 23 after her best friend Debs Rimmer died from a rare type of bowel cancer and her other friend, Wah Wang, from pancreatic cancer.

The 47-year-old met Debs when she was travelling in Australia in her twenties. Three years after meeting, Debs was hit by a car in October 2003, where she was rushed to hospital in severe pain and with a swollen stomach. The accident had triggered a rare type of cancer called Pseudomyxoma peritonei - also known as ‘jelly belly’. Six months later, and at only 29-years-old, Debs died.

Michelle Lewis is set to take on this year's London Marathon.

Michelle started running in 2011, which is when she completed her first race – a 10K – with hardly any preparation.

In February 2018, Michelle’s friend, Wah was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died five months later.

Michelle is taking part in her first London Marathon this year, in memory of Debs and Wah.

The keen runner said: “After going through a dark period in my life, I found that running changed my life for the better and it helped me to find myself again.

"17 marathons later, I’m now a Run Director at Northampton parkrun, Ambassador for 5K Your Way at parkrun, and co-host a podcast with my husband, Craig.

"I also run a fitness business where I coach people of all ages – one of my clients has recently had breast cancer – another reason I’m supporting World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).”

Michelle is raising money for WCRF, a charity that supports life-changing research into the prevention and survival of cancer through diet, nutrition, body weight and physical activity.

Michelle added: “If you want to get into running, try and find a local group such as a parkrun on a Saturday, or another running club such as Northampton Road Runners, an App or social media group that you feel comfortable with and don’t be scared to share your feelings. You may never love the activity; however you’ll love the feeling it gives you after and what it does for your body and mind.

“Even though this isn’t my first marathon, I am finding this one mentally challenging – which is why my husband, Craig, has been running alongside me, for extra support.

"For the marathon, I want to be there for other people who may be struggling and make sure they feel supported too.”

Hannah Burgess events manager at WCRF, who looks after the runners, continued: “Michelle is a massive inspiration to all of us. Running a marathon is no easy feat, but people like Michelle inspire our cancer prevention and survival work, by raising funds for an important cause.”