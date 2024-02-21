Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton nursery is hosting a festival for a “bubbly” three-year-old who was tragically diagnosed with a terminal illness, and the money will help her make special memories with loved ones.

Felicity received her brain tumour diagnosis in January and was devastatingly given a prognosis of just nine to 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been described as “strong, beautiful, clever and stubborn” and is the daughter of junior respiratory ward sister Tori Butler, who works at Northampton General Hospital.

More than £27,000 has now been raised to enable Felicity to make special memories with her loved ones over the coming months.

An online fundraising page was set up for Felicity’s family, to relieve financial strain during this difficult time and to enable them to travel with both children to make memories over the coming months.

More than £27,000 has now been raised and the latest update to the page, published last month by a friend and colleague of Tori’s who set up the fundraiser, expressed “how overwhelmed and completely humbled” she was by the donations.

The update also explained that Felicity had been to Nottingham to undergo radiotherapy for symptom control, to enable her to make the most of the time spent with family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To show their support, Little Learners Childcare – which is the nursery Felicity attends – is hosting a festival for her this Saturday (February 24).

From 10.30am until 2pm at Hunsbury Park Primary School, there will be face painting, hair braiding, a bouncy castle, soft play, children’s entertainment and disco, a raffle and tombola.

Tickets cost £2.50 per person, with all money being donated to Felicity’s fundraising page, and the children’s entertainment will begin at 11am.

When asked why it was so important for them to support Felicity and her family at this difficult time, nursery manager Vicky Satchell said: “The family has been with us for a couple of years now, so it’s close to home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky shared that Felicity is a “really bubbly” little girl, who “loves getting messy and dressing up” – which is one of her favourite things to do.

She also added that Felicity has formed some really lovely friendships during her time at Little Learners Childcare.

Vicky and the team knew they wanted to host an event to show their support as soon as they found out about Felicity’s diagnosis.

“We’re hoping the family are going to attend,” said Vicky. “For them to see the support that’s around would be amazing. We’re hoping to raise as much money as possible for the memory making days they have planned, to make it as nice and easy as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few weeks ago, the nursery hosted a cake sale which raised £1,000 and the total from this weekend’s festival will be added to that amount.

Everyone was thanked for their support in the initial statement issued by Felicity’s family, which went on to say: “Our strong, beautiful, clever, stubborn three-year-old is loved by many and we can feel that surround us in the worst time of our lives. Again, thank you all.”