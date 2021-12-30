Northampton Nene crossing closed for safety checks after vehicle strikes bridge

Road blocked between Billing and Cogenhoe while engineers assess damage

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:42 pm
The Causeway has been closed after a vehicle struck the bridge over the Nene

A bridge across the River Nene at Northampton has been closed amid safety concerns on Thursday (December 30) after it was struck by a vehicle.

Northamptonshire Highways, which is responsible for maintaining the bridge, said the Causeway is shut from Billing Garden Village towards Cogenhoe in both directions, while engineers carry out checks.

A spokesman revealed there is no immediate timeframe for the bridge to reopen, adding: "We are assessing the damage and will issue updates as we know more."

