Northampton neighbourhood residents ‘fed up’ of blocked drains causing sewage to flow onto road

One resident said that toilet paper flows onto the road and then sticks to the tarmac when it dries.

A number of residents have spoken out about the frustration they are experiencing regarding blocked and overflowing drains in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Residents who live on or close to Main Road in Duston have reported several blocked drains on the road, which continually overflow when there is rainfall.

Despite contacting the council about the issues, flooding of the road - including sewage, toilet paper and wipes from a manhole - remains a problem after ‘years’ of complaints and residents are now ‘fed up’.

The drains are blocked and thus overflow when rain falls.

More recently, a resident has reported 12 specific drains to West Northamptonshire Council that are causing a problem during wet weather spells.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “All 12 of them need unblocking as they all overflow when we have heavy rainfall.

“They need unblocking properly and the pipes between them need clearing, else it will just keep happening.

“When they overflow, sewage flows into the road as well as toilet paper, which then sticks to the tarmac when it dries.

One resident has mapped out the blocked drains on Fixmystreet.

“It’s like a river down there every time it rains.

“It is one of the main roads in and out of Duston and the council is not maintaining it to the standard they should be. They are being blasé with their approach.

“It’s unacceptable and it’s bonkers that nothing has been done.

“We need a long term solution before flooding gets worse and starts to affect businesses in the lower parts of Main Road and people’s lives.”

The issue, which has been discussed by more residents on community Facebook page - Spotted Duston, has evoked strong responses with many calling for more to be done.

Another resident added: “It's a health hazard and near impossible for anyone to avoid getting drenched by this in certain areas of main road.”

Another commented: “It's disgusting. We have had faeces and dirty soggy tissue washed onto our driveway.”

And one simply added ‘it has been happening for years’.