Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mum of three from Northampton who began making granola when her father suddenly passed away in June 2020 won an award at the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Salma Shah’s almond and coconut granola won bronze in the Artisan Local Vegan/Vegetarian category.

After the passing of her mother in December of the same year, Salma adapted what started as making granola into a wellness brand – which she hopes will encourage people to ‘present themselves with something to make them feel loved’.

When Salma first started making granola for charity, she never envisioned it would become a business – which has now evolved from Granola by Salma, to Feel Loved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she began making granola for charity, she never envisioned it would become a business – which has now evolved from Granola by Salma, to Feel Loved.

Salma, from Abington, said: “My message is that regardless of what happens in your life, you’ll always be loved.

“It’s important to have a good start to the day when you eat breakfast, and nourish yourself from the inside out.”

Salma had no background in food before she began making granola, having previously worked as a geography teacher and now as a researcher.

Salma's almond and coconut granola won bronze in the Artisan Local Vegan/Vegetarian category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Talking about winning the award, she said: “It’s great to be recognised amongst experts.

“A lot of hard work went into it, and I do a lot of work in the food community.

“Almond and coconut was the first flavour I made, so it’s nice for it to get recognition.”

Salma never imagined she would still be doing this two years later, and she realises this venture ‘helped her through the grief, like so many others who start home businesses to distract themselves during difficult times’.

“Now I’m in a better place emotionally, I can think about growing the business and offering more products,” said Salma.

“I’ve already been looking at coconut bowls, which I hope people would think to treat themselves to.”

In June this year, Salma’s fortnightly women’s wellness walks turned one – which were started in collaboration with Saints Coffee in St Giles Street and local blogger, Sonja Goff.

Salma also now runs wellness talks, as her project expands.

Reverend Kate Bottley, who was handing out the certificates at the awards, was touched by the business owner’s story and says she enjoys products more when they have been created from a wholesome place.