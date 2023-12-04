Northampton mum sets up free Christmas grotto to help families during the season of goodwill

The mum-of-two hopes the grotto can help get children out walking and give her the chance to offer parents support, as well as spreading the festive cheer

A Northampton mum has turned into Mrs Claus and created an incredible free Santa’s grotto to help families during the season of goodwill.

Cheraine Marriott, from Duston, started the free grotto idea last year, but this year she hopes to reach even more people.

The mum-of-two, who works in a school, asks generous members of the community to donate good quality second hand toys, which she can then wrap up as presents for Santa to give out at her grotto.

Anyone is welcome to visit the grotto and receive a free gift.

While children meet Santa and receive their gift at the grotto, which has been created in the mum’s garden, Cheraine speaks to parents to see if they need anything to help them through the festive period, including giving out hidden gifts that parents can take home to wrap for Christmas Day, if needed.

The 32-year-old said: “It felt so good to help people last year.

“I just feel like with everything happening in the world, this helps stop things going to landfill and helps families in the community. People feel like they have to go out and buy loads, but they can have all of this for free.

“I have two daughters and they like to go round and fill bags with toys that they don’t need anymore.

The free garden grotto in Eastfield Road, Duston.

“Hopefully we will have more people down this year - we just want to help more people.”

This is not the first time Cheriane has helped other parents, as she also set up a group during lockdown so parents could support each other.

Cheraine also hopes that the free grotto will help get children out walking and is keen to reiterate that anyone is welcome at the grotto, even if they just want to take photos and “make memories”.

Santa will be at the free Eastfield Road grotto on December 10 from 2pm - 5pm and then again on December 17, also from 2pm - 5pm.